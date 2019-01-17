DGCA bars Indigo, GoAir from flying A-320 Neo with P&W engines to Port Blair

The of Civil (DGCA) barred and from flying to with 320 Neo fitted with Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines. The restriction has been taken after considering safety norms.

"The restriction imposed on flight operations to with neo aircraft," DGCA notice stated.

India's regulatory body DGCA further stated: "A meeting was held in the Ministry of Civil on January 8 under the chairmanship of the for Civil Jayant Sinha where the performance of eight 320 fitted with P&W 1100 series was reviewed. After this, we decided to create awareness among cabin and crew about odour, burning smell and smoke. Necessary action would be taken if any odour or smoke is observed in the air-conditioning pack in the flight and crew need to identify the source of odour by isolating packs one at a time."

A high-level meeting was also held with all the stakeholders i.e. Airbus, Indigo, and operators on the issue of 320 (Neo) P&W engine issue.

On December 10 last year, an flight made an emergency landing in Kolkata after smoke was detected in its cabin.

A320neo flight from to Kolkata reportedly suffered mid-air engine snag on December 23, last year. Also, 11 Airbus 320 (Neo) P&W fitted planes were grounded by IndiGo and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)