DGP reviews security for July Rath Yatra in Puri

(DGP) on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements for the Rath Yatra, to be held in in July.

Chairing a preparatory meeting here, Sharma called upon officers to be proactive and maintain extra vigil for this world famous festival at

He said elaborate security arrangements would be made during the major events of Rath Yatra, like Nabajauban Darshan, Sri Gundicha Yatra, Bahuda and Sunabesha.

While CCTVs will be installed, the counter-intelligence system will be activated based on threat perceptions. Besides, steps would be taken to strengthen coastal security, said the DGP.

"Mobilisation of the police force will be a problem as barracks, hotels and school buildings, used as accommodation of the police personnel, were damaged in cyclone Fani. We will ask the agencies to repair the buildings and restore to accommodate our force," said Sharma.

--IANS

