Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the forests of Kokernag area, the security forces launched a

As the security forces tightened their cordon, the militants started firing triggering the gunfight.

"The forces have sealed exit points to ensure that the militants do not escape," police sources added.

