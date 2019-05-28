JUST IN
Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

IANS  |  Srinagar 

A gunfight broke out on Tuesday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the forests of Kokernag area, the security forces launched a search operation.

As the security forces tightened their cordon, the militants started firing triggering the gunfight.

"The forces have sealed exit points to ensure that the militants do not escape," police sources added.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 14:30 IST

