Search operation called off in Pulwama

The pre-dawn by security forces on Tuesday in Kareemabad village of Jammu and Kashmir's district has been called off.

No militant was found in the village during the cordon and that started early in the morning.

Reports from the village said the security forces withdrew after bands of stone pelting youths engaged them in pitched clashes.

Security forces in large numbers were carrying out a door-to-door to flush out the hiding militants after receiving information about their presence in the village, the reports said.

--IANS

sq/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)