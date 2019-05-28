Karnataka IPS officer resigns as Bengaluru DCP

(IPS) resigned from the high-profile job as Bengaluru South Division Deputy of Police on Tuesday.

"I had submitted my resignation from the It might take some time for the official process to be over. I am jumping the gun as I wanted to set straight all of the speculations going around," said Annamalai in a post.

"For people who are speculating what's next for me. I am too small a man to have lofty ambitions. I just wanted to take some time out and enjoy those small things in life which I had missed out, be a good father to my son - who deserves every bit of my time as he is fast growing up, get into farming back home and see whether my sheep still listens to me as I am no more a cop," he said.

Since his posting in as a young IPS in 2011, Annamalai held various senior posts, including of Police in districts like Chikkamgalur and Udupi in the state's west coastal districts.

