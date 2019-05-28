Karnataka IPS officer resigns as Bengaluru DCP

Karnataka Indian Police Service (IPS) officer K. Annamalai resigned from the high-profile job as Bengaluru South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police on Tuesday.
"I had submitted my resignation from the Indian Police Service. It might take some time for the official process to be over. I am jumping the gun as I wanted to set straight all of the speculations going around," said Annamalai in a Facebook post.
"For people who are speculating what's next for me. I am too small a man to have lofty ambitions. I just wanted to take some time out and enjoy those small things in life which I had missed out, be a good father to my son - who deserves every bit of my time as he is fast growing up, get into farming back home and see whether my sheep still listens to me as I am no more a cop," he said.
Since his posting in Karnataka as a young IPS officer in 2011, Annamalai held various senior posts, including Superintendent of Police in districts like Chikkamgalur and Udupi in the state's west coastal districts.
