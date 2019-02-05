Dharmapuri-Morappur railway line approved: Ramadoss

The has approved the Dharmapuri- railway line, said on Tuesday.

In a statement here, Ramadoss, representing the Lok Sabha constituency, said: "The has given its approval for the 36-km rail line between and Construction work will start soon."

The sanction comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and when both the BJP and AIADMK want the PMK as electoral allies.

Ramadoss said that with the proposed line, will be linked to Chennai.

He said the government refused to implement the project on joint venture or to share 50 per cent of the project cost.

According to Ramadoss, during British rule, trains operated on this route on narrow gauge.

