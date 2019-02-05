Wipro chair in Australian varsity to code AI solutions

-
Global software major Wipro on Tuesday set up a chair at a varsity in Australia to code Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions.
"Swinburne University of Technology's lab director for intelligent software systems Ryszard Kowalczyk has been appointed as the professional chair of AI. He is also the head of AI and intelligent agent technology research group at the university," said the city-based IT behemoth in a statement here.
The outsourcing firm and the Melbourne-based university also plan to set up a joint innovation centre to conduct an industry-focused research in AI and ML with specific applications for digital health and smart cities.
"Our partnership will also focus on making innovations in AI that would benefit enterprises in Australia and Asean (Association of South East Asian Nations) region," said the company in the statement.
Through the power of Wipro's innovation ecosystem and Swinburne's research capabilities, the industry-academic partners will drive research in AI for impact on a global scale.
"We will also jointly develop innovations to our customers," said Wipro Vice-President Manoj Nagpaul on the occasion.
As part on industry-academia partnership, Wipro and Swinburne intend to transform AI and ML as they are coveted skills in the software sector.
"The innovation centre will fast track AI and ML courses for techies and provide the industry with access to large pool of doctorates and undergraduate students at the university," said Kowlaczyk in the statement.
Wipro's investment in the partnership enhances its digital transformation capability for clients using breakthrough innovations in AI and ML.
The partnership will also co-develop unique solutions and new IP, leveraging joint capabilities in advanced AI and ML research, development, consulting and solution delivery.
