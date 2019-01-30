DHFL stock ends 5% lower

(DHFL) stocks fell for the third day, ending 5 per cent lower on Wednesday, after the tanked close to 10 per cent earlier in the day.

On the BSE, DHFL stocks closed 4.97 per cent lower at Rs 161.60 per share after the slumped at one point to over 10 per cent.

Addressing the significant decrease in its stock price, DHFL said in a regulatory filing that "there is no price sensitive information which could have bearing on the share price of the company".

It attributed the fall to the Cobrapost report which it clams to be a "mischievous misadventure".

of said: "The stock opened lower, touched the intra day low within the first few minutes of trade and later recovered part of the losses to end 4.9 per cent lower.

"Its debentures listed on the exchanges also fell between 6 to 16 per cent over their last close reflecting the widespread panic among the investors," he said.

