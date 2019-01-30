Foxconn to set up industrial AI R&D Centre in Hyderabad

-
Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. Ltd. (FII), a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, will set up an advanced industrial artificial intelligence research and development centre in Hyderabad, this was announced here on Wednesday.
The agreement to set up this centre was signed by Michael Yang, Director of Business Development, Chairman's office, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn), and Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics, Government of Telangana.
According to an official release from the Telangana Government, this research and development platform would provide technological services and smart manufacturing solutions to Foxconn Group with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics with 8K+5G.
Foxconn will set up this research initiative in collaboration with the academic and industrial ecosystem in India with Hyderabad as its base.
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, welcomed the initiative of FII, saying that Hyderabad shall now also become the global hub for industrial AI and IoT with its proven available academic and technology talent pool together with academia and industry support.
