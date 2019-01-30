Foxconn to set up industrial AI R&D Centre in Hyderabad

Industrial Internet Co. Ltd. (FII), a subsidiary of Technology Group, will set up an advanced industrial research and development centre in Hyderabad, this was announced here on Wednesday.

The agreement to set up this centre was signed by Michael Yang, Director of Business Development, Chairman's office, Hon Hai (better known as Foxconn), and Sujai Karampuri, Director of Electronics,

According to an official release from the Telangana Government, this research and development platform would provide and to Group with a vision to integrate and incorporate cloud computing, mobile devices, IoT, big data, AI, network transmission, and automated robotics with 8K+5G.

Foxconn will set up this research initiative in collaboration with the academic and industrial ecosystem in with as its base.

Jayesh Ranjan, to the Government of Telangana, welcomed the initiative of FII, saying that shall now also become the global hub for industrial AI and IoT with its proven available academic and together with academia and industry support.

