Didi-BJP face-off: Water canons greet saffron brigade at Lalbazar

Hundreds of activists on Wednesday marched towards Lalbazar, the headquarters, only to be stunted midway by the police force who fired water cannons and lobbed shells to disperse the mob.

Amid heightened security arrangements, the saffron party workers, led by leaders like National Kailash Vijayvargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and Mukul Roy, started the 'mega condemnation march' to

Th protest was against the alleged killing of workers and breakdown of the law and order situation in the state.

The agitators started the rally from central and broke a barricade at Ganesh Chandra Avenue, close to 200 meters from entry gate of The police fired two water cannons to disperse them.

The personnel lobbed shells at the rallyists and resorted to minor baton charge on the Central Avenue to stop them from re-organising the rally.

Several leaders and activists sat on the street to demonstrate against the action.

"We will continue our protest programme in a peaceful manner. The streets of Kolkata do not belong to Mamata Banerjee alone that she would throttle the democratic movement using her police force. Shame, shame Mamata Banerjee," state BJP said.

BJP state had gone unconscious in the scuffle. He was taken to a hospital.

Earlier in the day, three members of BJP's women wing (Mahila Morcha) were arrested by the police for demonstrating in front of

