Dinklage's Pakistani lookalike makes acting debut

A doppelganger of "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage here has made his acting debut with a TV commercial.
Rozi Khan, a waiter in Rawalpindi, became an Internet sensation since his uncanny resemblance to Dinklage emerged.
"My wish is to work in movies," he had said in a recent interview, and now he seems to be getting closer to his dreams, reported dawn.com.
Khan, 26, has made his acting debut in an ad for delivery service Cheetay, and it has "Game of Thrones" references.
Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister in the epic show, which is in its final season.
