JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

India, England retain top spots in ICC Test, ODI rankings

Business Standard

Dinklage's Pakistani lookalike makes acting debut

IANS  |  Rawalpindi 

A doppelganger of "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage here has made his acting debut with a TV commercial.

Rozi Khan, a waiter in Rawalpindi, became an Internet sensation since his uncanny resemblance to Dinklage emerged.

"My wish is to work in movies," he had said in a recent interview, and now he seems to be getting closer to his dreams, reported dawn.com.

Khan, 26, has made his acting debut in an ad for delivery service Cheetay, and it has "Game of Thrones" references.

Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister in the epic show, which is in its final season.

--IANS

rb/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 13:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU