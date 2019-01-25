DLF closes 11.5% down after CBI raids office

Stocks of realty major on Friday closed 11.5 per cent lower after the CBI raided the company's office premises in Gurugram and other places, in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in allocation of land to the company.

The (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case against former and several others in connection with the alleged irregularities in allocation of over 1,417 acres of land during 2009-12 in Gurugram and carried out raids at more than 20 places in Haryana, and

Raids were being carried out since Friday morning at over 20 locations, including the office in Gurugram, and in Chandigarh, Rohtak, New and including Hooda's residence in

The stock price of closed at Rs 157.05, lower Rs 20.40 or 11.50 per cent from the previous close. Around 3 p.m, it slumped over 18 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 144.70 per share.

When contacted, an of the company said it would submit its reply to the exchanges.

Weighed down by the slump in DLF, the BSE Realty Index declined 4.09 per cent or 76.37 points to close at 1,790.41 points.

--IANS

ravi-rrb/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)