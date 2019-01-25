Nothing but political vendetta: Hooda on raids

Former Singh called the CBI raids against him on Friday "political vendetta" to suppress his voice.

CBI teams raided his house here and several other premises in and the National Capital Region in connection with alleged land irregularities during the leader's tenure as

It's nothing but political vendetta. They want to suppress my voice, in which they will not succeed, he told reporters after the officials left his home.

He said he fully cooperated with the officials, adding, They found nothing.

"They took a copy of an income tax return filed by my nephew a long time back," he said.

"Nothing was found against me," he added.

"I am from a family of freedom fighters, even the British could not suppress us, he said.

He said that he would fight his battle himself.

"I know the legal process and have full faith in the judicial system," he said.

Lashing at Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, "The CM gives statements against me without facts."



was to address a rally in Jind Friday in favour of Randeep Singh Surjewala, a senior party leaders who is contesting in an assembly by-poll there.

"I will not be able to attend the rally now," he said, adding he is confident that the party will win.

The Jind by-poll on Monday follows the death of Indian National Lok Dal MLA It is also the first election for the Jannayak Janta Party, formed after a split in the INLD.

Earlier, and former charged that the raids were meant to stop from attending the election meeting.

The raids were carried out with the ill-intention of influencing the by-election, the Ganaur MLA charged.

Deepinder Singh Hooda, who is the son of the two-time CM, was also in the house during the raid.

"The present BJP government is working with political vendetta for the past five years," he said.

