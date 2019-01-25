Kerala to launch NRI pension scheme

The government will soon launch a 'Pravasi Dividend Scheme' to provide regular to Non Resident Keralites on a one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh, said on Friday.

He announced the scheme during his address to the state Assembly.

"My government is committed to the welfare of millions of Pravasi Malayalis. The one-time payment of Rs 5 lakh will be deposited with KIIFB ( Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) for financing infrastructure projects," said Sathasivam.

There are 2.1 million migrants from across the world whose estimated total annual remittances to the state has been found to be Rs 85,092 crore, a study said.

Of these, close to 90 per cent are in the

Sathasivam pointed out that the state would set up a call centre with an international Toll Free Line to provide information, register complaints and details about action taken on various issues faced by the Non-Resident Indians.

"A comprehensive will also be launched to provide information on job opportunities in various countries, and recruitment processes."

He also spoke about the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) that was established with the aim of using the expertise, talent and resources of NRIs from Kerala for the overall growth and development of the state.

The LKS was supposed to offer a meaningful say to the NRI community in implementing schemes for building a new Kerala and the scheme proved to be a success, later told the media.

"We are soon going to have a regional meet of LKS in the United Arab Emirates," he said.

--IANS

sg/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)