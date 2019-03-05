DMK gives 2 Lok Sabha seats to CPI-M

JUST IN
IANS  |  Chennai 

The DMK on Tuesday concluded an electoral pact with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls whereby the left party will get two seats to contest from.

The DMK has signed electoral alliance pacts with the Congress (nine seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat); CPI, CPI-M, VCK (two seats each); IUML, IKJ and KDMK (one seat each).

Tue, March 05 2019.

