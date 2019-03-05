JUST IN
Sikkim won't politicise religion, nor have dynastic politics: CM

IANS  |  Namchi (Sikkim) 

Sikkim's five-term Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has said his state will never politicise religion, nor will it indulge in dynastic politics, in effect distancing it from both the BJP and the Congress for the upcoming assembly and parliamentary elections.

"In 25 years of SDF government, no one has died in the name of religion", Chamling said here on the occasion of the 27th Foundation Day of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on Monday.

"We should not politicise religion, we should humanise it," he added.

The party has not and will not engage in dynastic politics, he said, adding that no one from his family will be made an MP or an MLA as long as he remains active in politics.

"It is not important for me to become Chief Minister again, I have already been elected five times consecutively. But this time, I am fighting elections to ensure the safety of the Sikkimese people's future", he said, adding that "this time, we must win not only from every constituency but from every booth."

Around 75,000 people took part in the Foundation Day events that was celebrated in all the 31 assembly constituencies in the state.

