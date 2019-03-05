Sikkim won't politicise religion, nor have dynastic politics: CM

Sikkim's five-term Chamling has said his state will never politicise religion, nor will it indulge in dynastic politics, in effect distancing it from both the BJP and the for the upcoming assembly and

"In 25 years of SDF government, no one has died in the name of religion", Chamling said here on the occasion of the 27th of the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) party on Monday.

"We should not politicise religion, we should humanise it," he added.

The party has not and will not engage in dynastic politics, he said, adding that no one from his family will be made an or an MLA as long as he remains active in

"It is not important for me to become again, I have already been elected five times consecutively. But this time, I am fighting elections to ensure the safety of the Sikkimese people's future", he said, adding that "this time, we must win not only from every constituency but from every booth."

Around 75,000 people took part in the events that was celebrated in all the 31 assembly constituencies in the state.

