Hackers attack BJP website, post Bohemian Rhapsody video, meme on PM Modi

The website of the (www. org) went into maintenance mode after an alleged hacking attempt early on Tuesday morning.

Social media was abuzz with screenshots of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Below the meme was a music video of "Bohemian Rhapsody".

The meme poked fun at a clip in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks past Modi as he extends his hand.

Later, while trying to open the website, it showed the following message: "We will be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we're performing some maintenance at the moment. We'll be back online shortly."

The party was yet to comment on whether it was a hacking attempt or the site was undergoing maintenance.

Earlier media reports said that nearly 70 Indian government websites were targeted by hackers.