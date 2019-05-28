DMK to soon decide on no-trust motion against Speaker

-
ALSO READ
Stalin non-committal on pursuing motion for TN Assembly Speaker's removal
Stalin proposes no-confidence motion against TN Speaker
DMK calls MLAs meet on Jan 2 to discuss strategy in Assembly
Hold bypolls to all 21 TN assembly seats, DMK to EC
Stalin hits out at AIADMK govt for not holding civic polls
-
The DMK would decide on its no-confidence motion decision against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal once the assembly is convened.
"Wait and see," was the reply by Stalin when a reporter asked whether the party would press for the no-confidence motion against Dhanapal for which the party has given a notice earlier.
Last month Stalin sent a letter to the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly proposing a no-confidence motion against Dhanapal.
Stalin is the leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
He said the functioning of party legislators would be known once the assembly session starts.
Winning 13 seats in the by-elections, the DMK strength in the 234-member Assembly has gone up to 101. The ruling AIADMK has the support of 123 MLAs.
All the newly elected lawmakers took oath of office at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.
--IANS
vj/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU