DMK to soon decide on no-trust motion against Speaker

IANS  |  Chennai 

The DMK would decide on its no-confidence motion decision against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal once the assembly is convened.

"Wait and see," was the reply by Stalin when a reporter asked whether the party would press for the no-confidence motion against Dhanapal for which the party has given a notice earlier.

Last month Stalin sent a letter to the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Assembly proposing a no-confidence motion against Dhanapal.

Stalin is the leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

He said the functioning of party legislators would be known once the assembly session starts.

Winning 13 seats in the by-elections, the DMK strength in the 234-member Assembly has gone up to 101. The ruling AIADMK has the support of 123 MLAs.

All the newly elected lawmakers took oath of office at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Tue, May 28 2019.

