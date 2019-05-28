DMK to soon decide on no-trust motion against Speaker

The DMK would decide on its no-confidence motion decision against Assembly once the assembly is convened.

"Wait and see," was the reply by when a asked whether the party would press for the no-confidence motion against Dhanapal for which the party has given a notice earlier.

Last month sent a letter to the of Assembly proposing a no-confidence motion against Dhanapal.

is the of Opposition in the Assembly.

He said the functioning of party legislators would be known once the assembly session starts.

Winning 13 seats in the by-elections, the DMK strength in the 234-member Assembly has gone up to 101. The ruling AIADMK has the support of 123 MLAs.

All the newly elected lawmakers took oath of office at the on Tuesday.

--IANS

vj/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)