Shah meets Modi ahead of swearing-in

met here on Tuesday, two days ahead of the swearing-in of the new government.

It was not clear immediately as to what transpired between them, but possibly they discussed the formation of the

All eyes are now on the Council of Ministers, with several names doing the rounds.

Sources in the BJP said senior party leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Suresh Prabhu, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, and are likely to retain Cabinet berths.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Akali and of LJP are also likely to be inducted in the

They said many new faces may join the government as junior ministers while some of former ministers of state can be retained.

--IANS

bns/akk/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)