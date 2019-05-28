Stalin non-committal on pursuing motion for TN Assembly Speaker's removal

DMK M K Tuesday declined to categorically comment if his party would take forward its motion seeking removal of Assembly P

"Wait and see," he said without elaborating.

Asked if his party would consider moving a motion of no confidence against the government, said his party will decide on that after the dates for the assembly session are announced.

"After it (dates) is made known, we will take a decision about it," he told reporters.

had issued notices to three All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs for siding with rival leader T T V Dhinakaran on April 30, days after the ruling party petitioned the Speaker, seeking action against them for alleged anti-party activities.

After notices were sent to the MLAs, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam submitted a resolution, seeking Dhanapal's removal.

Later the MLAs approached the against the move. The court stayed the proceedings.

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 newly elected DMK MLAs were administered the oath of office by in his chamber in the assembly in the presence of and senior party leader T R Baalu.

S Kathavarayan (Gudiyattam-SC), L Idhayavarman (Tiruporur), A Krishnaswamy (Poonamallee-SC), C Shunmugaiah (Ottapidaram-SC), S A Sathya (Hosur), K S Saravanakumaar (Periyakulam-SC) were among the MLAs who took oath.

P Saravanan (Tirupparankundram), V (Aravakkurichi), R D Shekar (Perambur), T K G Neelamegam (Thanjavur), (Tiruvarur), A Maharajan (Andipatti), A C Vilwanathan (Ambur) also administered oath.

In the May 19 bypolls to 22 assembly seats, 13 were won by the DMK and nine by the AIADMK.

