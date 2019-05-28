Congress leader held for fixing spy cameras in hotel

A was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly installing cameras in his hotel rooms in district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Laxmi Prasad Bhatt, the owner of in town, was arrested after a young couple who was staying in the hotel lodged a complaint that a hidden camera was fixed in the ceiling fan of their room.

During investigation, the police found more hidden cameras fixed in other rooms.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chandan Singh Chauhan said a case under cyber crime was registered against Bhatt and he was arrested thereafter.

Bhatt was said to be active in the 2017 Assembly elections in the state as he extensively campaigned for Vikram Singh Negi, a former MLA from seat in Tehri district.

State did not answer a call when contacted.

--IANS

