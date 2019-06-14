Doctors in Andhra, Telangana stage protests

Doctors in the government-run and private hospitals in Telugu states of and Friday staged protests to express their solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata.

On a call given by (IMA), doctors at all major teaching hospitals in joined the token protest to condemn the brutal attack on a doctor at a

Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, and (NIMS) in and other hospitals in staged the protests, demanding an end to violence against doctors.

After the token protests, doctors attended their duties wearing black badges.

The IMA had called for a nationwide protest against growing number of attacks on doctors.

The IMA also urged to take measures to stop the attacks on doctors. Voicing concern over the series of incident in NIMS and other hospitals, it demanded stringent action against those involved.

Doctors in major hospitals in also staged protests to express solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata. Protests were staged at hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, and

IMA central committee member Dr demanded a central legislation to check the attacks on doctors. He was addressed a protest meeting at Adoni Market in district.

He said the attacks on doctors in were highly condemnable.

