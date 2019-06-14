Doctors in Andhra, Telangana stage protests

Doctors in the government-run and private hospitals in Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Friday staged protests to express their solidarity with the protesting doctors in Kolkata.
On a call given by Indian Medical Association (IMA), doctors at all major teaching hospitals in Telangana joined the token protest to condemn the brutal attack on a doctor at a Kolkata hospital.
Doctors at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Hospital and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad and other hospitals in Telangana staged the protests, demanding an end to violence against doctors.
After the token protests, doctors attended their duties wearing black badges.
The IMA had called for a nationwide protest against growing number of attacks on doctors.
The IMA also urged Telangana government to take measures to stop the attacks on doctors. Voicing concern over the series of incident in NIMS and other hospitals, it demanded stringent action against those involved.
Doctors in major hospitals in Andhra Pradesh also staged protests to express solidarity with their colleagues in Kolkata. Protests were staged at hospitals in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Kurnool.
IMA central committee member Dr Gopinath demanded a central legislation to check the attacks on doctors. He was addressed a protest meeting at Adoni Market in Kurnool district.
He said the attacks on doctors in West Bengal were highly condemnable.
