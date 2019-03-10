Another Cong MLA to quit and join TRS

In further setback to in Telangana, another MLA is likely quit the party and join the ruling

MLA from Yellandu Haripriya Banoth would join the party, sources said Sunday.

Already, three MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Atram Sakku and Chirumarti Lingaiah have announced their decision to join the Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The development is seen as a jolt to the Congress ahead of the MLC election (to be elected by MLAs) scheduled for March 12.

The Congress has fielded one candidate in the March 12 election to fill five vacancies in the Council.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Congress MLA and former P Sabita Indra Reddy would also quit the party and join

Sabita Indra Reddy had served as Home during the Congress regime before 2014 in undivided

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)