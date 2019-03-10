Another Cong MLA to quit and join TRS

In further setback to Congress in Telangana, another MLA is likely quit the party and join the ruling TRS.
Congress MLA from Yellandu Haripriya Banoth would join the party, TRS sources said Sunday.
Already, three Congress MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Atram Sakku and Chirumarti Lingaiah have announced their decision to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
The development is seen as a jolt to the Congress ahead of the MLC election (to be elected by MLAs) scheduled for March 12.
The Congress has fielded one candidate in the March 12 election to fill five vacancies in the Council.
Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Congress MLA and former minister P Sabita Indra Reddy would also quit the party and join TRS.
Sabita Indra Reddy had served as Home Minister during the Congress regime before 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU