Doing 'internal assessment' of Panaji bypoll loss: Parrikar

Former late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal on Sunday said that he would submit his "internal assessment" of the loss of the prestigious assembly seat, formerly represented by his father for over two decades, to the (BJP) state leadership.

Utpal Parrikar, one of the front-runners for the assembly bypoll held on May 19, who was mysteriously edged out in the race by his father's former Sidharth Kuncalienkar, also said that there was no point thinking about the past and efforts should be made to initiate course correction so as to wrest the seat, held by the BJP for 25 years, back into the party fold.

"I will give the party my internal assessment. What corrections need to be done will be done. We will try and get this seat after taking their (state BJP leadership) help," he told reporters here.

"There is no point thinking about what has happened in the past," he added.

Of the four assembly bypolls held in on April 23 and May 19, the BJP won three, but lost the seat to Congress' Atanasio Monserrate.

