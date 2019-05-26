With slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi', AAP gears up for Assembly polls

Days after coming third in the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, Delhi's ruling on Sunday launched a slogan 'Kejriwal in Delhi' to gear up for the upcoming Assembly polls in the city.

The slogan on banners ' mein toh Kejriwal...' ('Kejriwal in Delhi') can be seen all over at the meeting point of national convenor and Chief Minister with state unit volunteers.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had called a meeting of Delhi state unit volunteers at the here.

The meeting was called to interact and discuss the future course of action of the party with volunteers. Delhi will have Assembly polls later this year or in early 2020.

The AAP, which contested the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, came third with only 18 per cent votes across Delhi. Three of its candidates also lost their deposits.

The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi.

