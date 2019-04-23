Dollar dips slightly

The US dipped slightly against its major rivals in holiday-impacted trading on Monday.

Financial markets in and many major countries in were closed due to the holiday. Currency market continued in relatively light trading, reports

The index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.08 per cent at 97.2894 in late trading.

In late trading, the Euro rose to 1.1258 dollars from 1.1245 dollars in the previous session and the British pound fell to 1.2980 dollars from 1.2994 dollars in the previous session. The Australian was down to 0.7131 dollar from 0.7148 dollar.

The US dollar bought 111.93 Japanese yen, the same as 111.93 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 1.0160 Swiss francs from 1.0143 Swiss francs, and it was down to 1.3344 Canadian dollars from 1.3386 Canadian dollars.

The Canadian dollar got a boost from the rallying on Monday. is a significant exporter of

The Intermediate for May delivery rose 1.70 dollars to settle at 65.70 dollars a barrel on the Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for June delivery was up 2.07 dollars to close at 74.04 dollars a barrel on the ICE Futures Exchange.

--IANS

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)