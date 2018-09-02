Don't become slaves to Delhi parties: KCR

K. Chandrasekhar on Sunday appealed to the people of not to become slaves of parties and urged them to emulate for their self-respect.

The Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief gave the call at a massive public meeting held here amid talks of early polls.

Promising to take Telangana forward on the path of development, sought continued support of the people.

"You have to decide whether decisions relating to Telangana should be taken by us here or should we become slaves of parties," he said in an obvious reference to and

He advised Telangana people to emulate Tamil Nadu, which has its own parties, and not to allow parties to take their decisions.

KCR, as is popularly known, made no announcement about dissolution of the Assembly to go for early polls. He said the ministers and party leaders have authorized him to take a decision which is in the best interest of Telangana. "In the coming days you will hear that decision," he said.

He announced the formation of a manifesto committee, headed by party The panel will come out with what TRS plans to do if voted to power again.

--IANS

ms/mag/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)