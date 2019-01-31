Don't push controversial Bills: Congress to Government

The on Thursday suggested the should not push through controversial Bills otherwise it would be difficult for Parliament to function.

"We should take up only non-controversial bills. We have requested the that it will be appropriate to bring only those bills for passage on which there is unanimity," of Opposition told media after an all-party meeting convened by the

"Don't push through those Bills which have no unanimity. Otherwise it will be difficult for Parliament to function," he added.

Azad said the Opposition was willing to discuss various issues concerning people and will seek answers from the government.

"The wants to raise issues related to farmers' plight, unemployment and women security," he said.

--IANS

bns/prs

