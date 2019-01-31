Don't push controversial Bills: Congress to Government

-
The Congress on Thursday suggested the government should not push through controversial Bills otherwise it would be difficult for Parliament to function.
"We should take up only non-controversial bills. We have requested the government that it will be appropriate to bring only those bills for passage on which there is unanimity," leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told media after an all-party meeting convened by the government.
"Don't push through those Bills which have no unanimity. Otherwise it will be difficult for Parliament to function," he added.
Azad said the Opposition was willing to discuss various issues concerning people and will seek answers from the government.
"The Congress wants to raise issues related to farmers' plight, unemployment and women security," he said.
