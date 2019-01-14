Drew Scott hints at fatherhood

Drew Scott, 40, sparked speculation that he is going to be a father soon when he commented on Gaines' photo.

Gaines' photo featured her 6-month-old baby son rocking a onesie he has outgrown, reports people.com.

"I think it's time for the next size up #sixmonths," captioned the post.

On this, Scott commented: "We'll be having kids soon, so I'll hit you up for hand me downs."

Fans went wild in the comments section. "Omg omg omg. I'm excited!" wrote one, while another penned, "Woohoo! Those will be some beautiful hand me downs. Looking forward to seeing Beautiful Linda with a little baby bump!"

In May 2018, Scott and his wife Linda Phan, 33, married in after several years of dating.

