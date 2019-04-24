HC seeks NHAI reply on basic amenities on expressways

The High Court on Wednesday asked the Authority of (NHAI) to file a response to a plea seeking to ensure basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilet complex, and other emergency facilities on expressways.

A bench of and Justice also asked Haryana State Industrial and (HSIIDC) to file a response to the plea and listed the matter for August 26.

The court was hearing a plea seeking direction to NHAI to ensure basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilet complex, and emergency facilities, eateries, police patrolling on Kundli-Manesar-Pawal (KMP), Kundli-Ghaziabad-Pawal expressway, eastern and western peripheral expressways.

The public interest litigation was filed by who also requested that the wayside amenities be integrally planned and developed along with national highways and should be made operational by the NHAI for all future projects before the commencement of toll collection on such highways.

"Thousands of vehicles cross daily but despite paying the toll, none of the basic facilities is available," the plea said.

