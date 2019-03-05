East Bengal keep fingers crossed as I-League hits last lap

-
The last lap of the I-League has become exciting after Chennai City FC lost their last match against Churchill Brothers and East Bengal went on to beat Real Kashmir and Minerva Punjab FC in their last two encounters.
As per the points table after 19 matches, Chennai City FC leads with 40 points, followed by East Bengal with 39 points from same number of matches.
Both the teams will be playing their last matches on March 9. While in their away match East Bengal will face Gokulam FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Chennai City FC will face Minerva Punjab FC at their home ground in Coimbatore.
Even if East Bengal win the match, they will have to wait for the outcome of the Chennai City FC match. If Chennai City FC win, they will automatically win the title. But if they lose or even draw, the title will go to East Bengal.
There are rumours that Minerva Punjab FC may give away the match to Chennai City FC, but to assure East Bengal fans, Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab, in a tweet said: "I will go from the most hated to the most loved person in East Bengal History with a win against Chennai City FC."
Bajaj responded to Rutvij Joshi on Twitter: I was named after Dad's Bengali best friend Ranjit Mohanty sir, Ex-DGP WB, will be great to give back, looks like I will go from the most hated to the most loved person in @eastbengalfc history with a win against @ChennaiCityFC guys WARRIORS don't give up!
Meanwhile, East Bengal officials are keeping their fingers crossed. They have, in fact, contacted the AIFF about this match, according to a media report. Debabrata Sarkar, a senior official of the East Bengal club, however, told media Minerva Punjab FC will give its 100 per cent in the match.
"We don't think anything unwanted will be happening in the match and I believe Minerva Punjab FC will give its best on the ground," he said.
East Bengal is also worried about their in-form striker Jobby Justin who is facing disciplinary action. Except for Jobby the full strength East Bengal team is ready to take on Gokulam FC on March 9.
East Bengal have played three matches in the last seven days and the coach has given the team a two-day rest. "We are focusing on our match. I have asked my team to be prepared for any eventuality," East Bengal coach told media.
