The last lap of the has become exciting after FC lost their last match against Churchill Brothers and East Bengal went on to beat Real and FC in their last two encounters.

As per the points table after 19 matches, FC leads with 40 points, followed by East Bengal with 39 points from same number of matches.

Both the teams will be playing their last matches on March 9. While in their away match East Bengal will face Gokulam FC at the Stadium in Kozhikode, FC will face FC at their home ground in

Even if East Bengal win the match, they will have to wait for the outcome of the Chennai City FC match. If Chennai City FC win, they will automatically win the title. But if they lose or even draw, the title will go to East Bengal.

There are rumours that FC may give away the match to Chennai City FC, but to assure East Bengal fans, Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab, in a tweet said: "I will go from the most hated to the most loved person in East Bengal History with a win against Chennai City FC."

responded to Rutvij Joshi on Twitter: I was named after Dad's Bengali best friend sir, Ex-DGP WB, will be great to give back, looks like I will go from the most hated to the most loved person in @eastbengalfc history with a win against @ChennaiCityFC guys WARRIORS don't give up!

Meanwhile, East Bengal officials are keeping their fingers crossed. They have, in fact, contacted the AIFF about this match, according to a media report. Debabrata Sarkar, a of the East Bengal club, however, told media Minerva will give its 100 per cent in the match.

"We don't think anything unwanted will be happening in the match and I believe Minerva will give its best on the ground," he said.

East Bengal is also worried about their in-form striker who is facing disciplinary action. Except for Jobby the full strength East Bengal team is ready to take on Gokulam FC on March 9.

East Bengal have played three matches in the last seven days and the has given the team a two-day rest. "We are focusing on our match. I have asked my team to be prepared for any eventuality," East Bengal told media.

