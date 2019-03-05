Srikanth 8th in BWF World rankings

India's has been placed at the eighth spot in the men's singles list in the latest BWF world rankings release here on Tuesday, with 60,470 points to his credit.

of is at the top spot, reports

Rankings:

1. Kento Momota, Japan, 104,750 (points)

2. Shi Yuqi, China, 87,422

3. Chou Tien Chen, Chinese Taipei, 79,874

4. Chen Long, China, 75,138

5. Son Wan Ho, South Korea, 74,922

6. Viktor Axelsen, Denmark, 71,294

7. Anthony Sinisuka, Indonesia, 60,680

8. Kidambi Srikanth, India, 60,470

9. Jonatan Christie, Indonesia, 58,512

10. Kenta Nishimoto, Japan, 57,957

--IANS

gau/ajb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)