East Bengal rope in Ferre as assistant coach

City football giants East Bengal on Thursday appointed Spaniard Josep Ferre as the ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ferre last managed Bayamon FC in Liga Puerto and is also known as Coco.

The 35-year-old was handed a two-year contract. A "A" license holder, Ferre has a degree in science and is also an

The runners-up had earlier extended the contract of their Spaniard Menendez for two years.

The red-and-golds have already signed Pintu Mahata from arch-rivals Mohun Bagan besides also roping in Neroca's Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC's Boithang Haokip.

