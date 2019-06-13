East Bengal rope in Ferre as assistant coach

City football giants East Bengal on Thursday appointed Spaniard Josep Ferre as the assistant coach to Alejandro Menendez ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Ferre last managed Bayamon FC in Liga Puerto and is also known as Coco.
The 35-year-old was handed a two-year contract. A UEFA "A" license holder, Ferre has a degree in sports science and is also an expert video analyst.
The I-League runners-up had earlier extended the contract of their Spaniard head coach Menendez for two years.
The red-and-golds have already signed Pintu Mahata from arch-rivals Mohun Bagan besides also roping in Neroca's Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC's Boithang Haokip.
--IANS
dm/kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU