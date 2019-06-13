JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Facebook invests in Indian start-up Meesho

Business Standard

East Bengal rope in Ferre as assistant coach

IANS  |  Kolkata 

City football giants East Bengal on Thursday appointed Spaniard Josep Ferre as the assistant coach to Alejandro Menendez ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Ferre last managed Bayamon FC in Liga Puerto and is also known as Coco.

The 35-year-old was handed a two-year contract. A UEFA "A" license holder, Ferre has a degree in sports science and is also an expert video analyst.

The I-League runners-up had earlier extended the contract of their Spaniard head coach Menendez for two years.

The red-and-golds have already signed Pintu Mahata from arch-rivals Mohun Bagan besides also roping in Neroca's Naorem Singh and Bengaluru FC's Boithang Haokip.

--IANS

dm/kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 20:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU