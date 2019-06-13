Sharath, Manika picked by Chennai, Kolkata in UTT Player Draft

Indias Achanta and were the top choices in the Rs 2 crore Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2019, with Lions and RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata grabbing them in the Draft here on Thursday.

The country's highest-ranked (World No. 24) was retained by Dabang T.T.C.

Challengers got the opportunity to choose the from a pool of 40 and they had no hesitation in swooping on of Chinese Taipei, the highest-ranked player in fray at World No. 8.

U Mumba too made the most of their luck to opt for Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong (World No. 11). was the first Indian star to be bagged in the open pick, with the Mavericks Kolkata grabbing her in Round 1 itself, hoping to ride on her inscrutable technique.

"It is great to see Indian players being preferred even when the teams had the option of going for foreign stars," Vita Dani, co-promoter of the UTT, said. "This shows that our stars are steadily rising in the world pecking order as their improved rankings confirm," she added.

The third edition of the UTT, to be held in from July 25 to August 11, has got a huge boost with the coming on board of a bunch of top corporates.

"With 11 Olympians and 25 national champions from 12 different countries in the league, this becomes one of the most exciting line-up of talent in TT," Niraj Bajaj, co-promoter of UTT, said.

Three new teams have come on board in the form of Puneri Paltan, U Mumba and Lions to make it a true city-based league, along with Challengers in their new avatar, Dabang and Mavericks Kolkata.

The teams had to pick one player each in six categories, including Foreign Male, Foreign Female, Indian Male Senior, Indian Female Senior, Indian Male Youth and Indian Female Youth.

Teams:

Dabang Delhi T.T.C.: Sathiyan G. (India), (Romania), (Sweden), Parth Virmani (India), Naina (India), Krittwika Sinha Roy (India)

Puneri Paltan TT: Chuang Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei), Harmeet Desai (India), Ayhika Mukherjee (India), (India), (India), (Germany)

Lions: (India), Petrissa Solja (Germany), Tiago Apolonia (Portugal), Madhurika Patkar (India), Yashini Sivasankar (India), Anirban Ghosh (India)

RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata: (India), (Germany), (Sweden), Manush Shah (India), Prapti Sen (India), Sanil Shetty (India)

U Mumba TT: Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong), Manav Thakkar (India), Sutirtha Mukherjee (India), (Kazakhstan), Jeet Chandra (India), Moumita Dutta (India)

Challengers: (Chinese Taipei), Archana Kamath (India), Amalraj Anthony (India), Siddhesh Pande (India), Shruti Amrute (India), (Spain).

