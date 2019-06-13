Not decided whether I will retire yet: Casillas

Former on Thursday said he had not yet decided whether he would retire from the sport after suffering a amid rumours in several Portuguese newspapers that he would hang up his gloves before the start of the next season.

Cassilas, on his account, reshared a previous tweet in which he said he was yet undecided about his future in the sport, reported news.

In the original tweet, published just over two weeks after his on May 1, the former Real Madrid said: "Retirement, there will be a day that I'll have to retire. Let me announce this when the moment comes. For now ... everyone relax! I had an appointment yesterday with Dr. Everything is ok. This is great news that I would like to share with all of you!"

In his retweet, he said: "The same from this tweet from one month ago, except the part of the meeting with the Doctor. More than anything because my appointment is tomorrow. Big hug to everyone."

The former Real Madrid suffered a during a training session with his current team, Porto, casting major doubt about his ability to continue in the sport.

Casillas' personal situation got even more complicated when his wife, Sara Carbonero, announced that she went through a malignant ovarian on May 21.

On June 6, various Portuguese newspapers said that met Pinto da Costa, of Porto, where he was offered the possibility to continue working in the club, but as part of the technical staff.

made his professional debut with Real Madrid under then coach, Welshman John Benjamin Toshack, against Athletic Bilbao in September 1999 in San Mames at the age of 19.

At Real Madrid, Casillas was in the team that won three times, LaLiga five times, the Copa del Rey twice, four times and Club World Cup twice.

