EC bans BJP theme song composed by Babul Supriyo

The (EC) on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) theme song composed by MP cannot be played anywhere.

"Firstly, the theme song was not pre-certified for which we had informed the Commission. Also, the song is being played in different places so there are instructions for stopping it," told reporters.

The Bharatiya (BJP) member who had applied for the song's certification has been conveyed the EC's decision.

Not seeking prior permission from the (MCMC) is a violation of the model code of conduct, the said.

Incidentally, West Bengal's ruling had filed a complaint regarding the content of the song.

Later, the BJP had submitted the lyrics of the song for permission after which the state asked the party to submit a revised version.

Meanwhile, following the EC's order to remove some senior police officers in the state, on Saturday wrote to the poll panel alleging that the decision was "arbitrary, motivated and biased".

The EC on Friday removed Anuj Sharma, his counterpart in the Bidhannagar Commissionerate Gyanwant Singh and two Superintendents of Police -- Shyam Singh of Birbhum and P.S. Selvamurugan of district.

"The decision of the Commission is highly arbitrary, motivated and biased. We have every reason to believe that the decision of the Commission is at the behest of the ruling party at the Centre, i.e., the BJP," Banerjee said in the letter.

Asked about the Chief Minister's letter, Basu said: "Yes, we have accepted the letter".

