Cash, liquor flow in Northeast ahead of LS polls

With the elections drawing closer, some of the northeastern states seem to be high on spirits while cash seizures too have been reported from these states.

In Nagaland, the flying squads and state police officers have so far seized 62,665 litre of liquor and illegal cash of over Rs 91 lakh till Saturday since the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 12.

The law enforces in have so far seized 1,17,935.46 litre of liquor valued at over Rs 7 lakh. Illegal cash of over Rs 7 crore have been seized by the officials between March 12 and Saturday.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the authorities have seized 70,226 bottles of beer, 28,181 bottles of liquor, over 800 bottles of wine and more than 144 bottles of country liquor.

According to the office of the in Arunachal Pradesh, the total value of the seized cash and liquor is estimated to be over Rs 5 crore.

of Tripura, said that Rs 1.38 crore of illegal cash have been seized so far.

--IANS

ah/vc

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)