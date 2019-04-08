Kerala MP gives police statement on TV sting

-
Congress candidate and two-time MP from Kozhikode M.K. Raghavan on Monday gave his statement to the Kerala Police after corruption charges were hurled at him in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel.
Raghavan is seeking to win the Lok Sabha seat for a third time.
"I gave my detailed statement to the police. Now let the people's 'court' and the judiciary decide," he said.
The two-member police team will now meet the TV channel.
Raghavan filed a complaint to the Kerala Police against the news channel after it aired a sting operation showing the Congress MP negotiating a bribe of Rs 5 crore in connection with land acquisition for opening a hotel in the city.
He has accused the CPI-M of hatching a conspiracy to tarnish his image.
Last week, Raghavan admitted that he met the people seen in the news report, but said the video was doctored and what was being aired was never spoken.
The Communist Party of India-Marxist has also accused Raghavan of violating the model code of conduct.
Kerala goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members.
