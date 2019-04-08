Sajad Lone stands by 'Greater Kashmir' after threats

Sajad said on Monday that he stood by the English newspaper 'Greater Kashmir' whose staff has allegedly been threatened.

Reacting to the threats received by the of the widely circulated daily, Sajad tweeted: "Highly regrettable that staff in Jammu has been threatened. We fully support press freedom and condemn the thugs who made the threats. Our full support to GK."

The newspaper reported on Monday that its had received several threat calls in which an unknown caller threatened to shoot the staff of the newspaper in its Jammu and Srinagar office.

Both 'Greater Kashmir' and its sister publication, the vernacular Urdu daily 'Kashmir Uzma', have been barred by the government from receiving government advertisements.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)