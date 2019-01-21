Netanyahu: Iran to face consequences for threatening Israel

-
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Monday that Iran would face consequences for threatening Israel, hours after Israeli fighter jets struck targets in Syria's capital Damascus.
"We are acting against Iran and the Syrian forces that abet the Iranian aggression. Whoever threatens to destroy us will bear the full responsibility," Netanyahu said in a speech.
He said that the overnight assault targeted mainly Iranian sites in Syria, which was a response to a rocket fired by Iranians in Syria towards the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Xinhua news agency reported.
"We will not ignore such acts of aggression as Iran attempts to entrench itself militarily in Syria," Netanyahu said.
Earlier in the day, Damascus said that it intercepted multiple Israeli guided missiles targeting the country's south. Some 11 pro-government fighters were killed, according to reports.
In a rare public acknowledgment, the Israeli military confirmed it carried out the attacks.
Israel says it is not part of the eight-year war in Syria but its military has carried out hundreds of air attacks over the past years against Iranian targets, which Israel accuses of attempting to entrench itself in Syria, in addition to Syrian Army positions.
It also bombed weapons convoyed to Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia militia.
Israel has mostly kept silent on its actions against Iranian targets in Syria, fearing such comments might trigger an escalation. That policy started to change under Netanyahu, who confirmed earlier in January that the Air Force had struck Iranian sites in Syria hours after the attack.
