PIL over families dominating political parties

A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the High Court on Monday alleging that a few families are dominating the political scenario of the nation and thwarting the basic mandate of the Constitution.

The PIL mentions the names of political parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Samajwadi Party, the Biju Janata Dal, the DMK and the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The plea filed by through his Setu Sharma will be heard on February 6.

The plea alleged inaction by the authorities to formulate a legislation to regulate the process of holding intra-party elections to democratise the structure of political parties in which have become the fiefdom of a few families.

"The present functioning of most political parties violate the basic structure of the Constitution of and the principle of rule of law, democracy, equality and fraternity," the plea said.

"That a few women/men/families which dominate the political scenario of the nation thwart the basic mandate of the Constitution."

The petitioner has sought a direction to the Election Commission of to supervise and manage the internal election of parties.

He also sought the court's direction to the to act in line with of India for a review of the working of the Constitution and to bring about intra party democracy within all political parties.

The plea also prayed to direct the authorities to ensure that no person and family should be allowed to hold the main position in the party by whatever name for more than five years.

--IANS

akk/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)