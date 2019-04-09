EC replaces Cooch Behar SP; TMC unhappy

The on Tuesday transferred West Bengal's district of Police (SP) and barred him from election-related duty, two days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the area.

"The Commission has decided to transfer from the post of SP, Cooch Behar, and to post Amit Kumar Singh, SS, IB, as SP in his place," said EC in a letter to

The EC decreed that the joining report of the new SP has to be sent by 5 p.m. on April 9.

About Gupta, the order said that "the being transferred will not be given any election-related duty".

Polling in the and Alipurduar parliamentary constituencies in will take place in the first phase of the elections on April 11.

The EC order to replace the has been issued two days after Narendra Modi's rally in the area where accused Gupta of non-cooperation and acting in the interest of state's ruling

Reacting to the order, charged the EC with not being transparent and impartial and said the series of decisions taken by the poll body showed it was acting at the behest of the Centre.

"The way EC is taking steps against state police officers right after the BJP leaders are threatening to take action against them, raises question on the poll body's willingness to work transparently. It is shameful. Their steps show that they are not acting impartially. They are being run by the central government," said

The BJP leadership, however, welcomed the EC directive.

"It is a very good decision by the EC. Cooch Behar is a violence-prone district. The was not able to handle the situation well. There have been a number of life threatening attacks on our party candidate. Other opposition parties had also complained that the SP was working in favour of a certain political party," state said.

The poll panel had last week ordered the transfer of four senior police officers in the state, including Anuj Sharma, his Bidhannagar counterpart Gyanwant Singh and two SPs of Bengal's Birbhum and Diamond Harbour districts.

