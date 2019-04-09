EC transfers Abhishek Gupta as SP of Cooch Behar

-
Election Commission of India has transferred Abhishek Gupta from the post of Superintendent of Police of Cooch Behar and has posted Amit Kumar Singh in his place.
An Under Secretary of the EC has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government on Tuesday, saying that the Commission has decided to transfer Gupta and post Singh, SS, IB as the Superintendent of Police in his place.
The letter also states that Gupta will not be given any election-related duty.
The move comes three days after the EC transferred four senior policemen in West Bengal including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh.
Birbhum Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh and Diamond Harbour Police Superintendent S Selvamurugan were also shunted out.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to the ECI condemning the transfer of four senior police officers on Friday.
