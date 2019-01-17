EC team arrives in Bihar to review preparations for LS polls

An (EC) team arrived in Bihar's capital on Thursday on a two-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming polls, an said.

"An EC team of 11 members, led by Sunil Arora, arrived here. It will review preparations for the upcoming polls and interact with leaders of political parties in the state," officials of the said.

The team will also meet Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officers of the and Central forces, and of Police K.S. Dwivedi.

--IANS

