EC team arrives in Bihar to review preparations for LS polls

-
ALSO READ
CEC to visit Hyderabad tomorrow to review poll preparedness
ECI to review poll preparations in Raj
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer briefs EC on challenges, preparations for assembly polls
Sunil Arora takes over as CEC, vows free and fair national poll
'Filing of nominations for Raj Assembly polls to start on Nov 12'
-
An Election Commission (EC) team arrived in Bihar's capital Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, an official said.
"An EC team of 11 members, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, arrived here. It will review preparations for the upcoming polls and interact with leaders of political parties in the state," officials of the State Election Commission said.
The team will also meet Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officers of the state police and Central forces, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Director General of Police K.S. Dwivedi.
--IANS
ik/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU