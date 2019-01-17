JUST IN
EC team arrives in Bihar to review preparations for LS polls

IANS  |  Patna 

An Election Commission (EC) team arrived in Bihar's capital Patna on Thursday on a two-day visit to review preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, an official said.

"An EC team of 11 members, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, arrived here. It will review preparations for the upcoming polls and interact with leaders of political parties in the state," officials of the State Election Commission said.

The team will also meet Bihar Chief Electoral Officer and nodal officers of the state police and Central forces, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar and Director General of Police K.S. Dwivedi.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 14:00 IST

