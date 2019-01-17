May pushes for cross-party consensus after surviving no-confidence vote

British on Thursday called on MPs to "put self-interest aside" and "work constructively together" to find a way forward for Brexit, following her slim victory in a no-confidence vote.

A day after overwhelmingly rejecting her deal, rebel Conservatives and (DUP) MPs on Wednesday night swung behind May to defeat Labour's by 325 votes to 306 -- a majority of 19.

On Tuesday night, MPs voted against May's plans for by a historic margin when it was rejected by 230 votes - the largest defeat for a sitting government in history, the reported.

In a statement in Downing Street shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, May said: "It will not be an easy task, but MPs know they have a duty to act in the national interest, reach a consensus and get this (Brexit) done."

said she wanted to approach the discussions in a "constructive spirit".

May is expected to hold meetings with both Conservative Brexiteers and the DUP on Thursday.

The Liberal Democrats, the and Plaid Cymru all spoke with on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, opposition has said that before any "positive discussions" can take place, should rule out a no-deal

Corbyn is now likely to come under pressure from party activists to move towards supporting a second referendum.

A group of more than 70 Labour MPs announced on Wednesday morning that they were backing the call for a "people's vote".

MPs on both the Remain and the Leave wings of the party have warned May that she needs to make major changes to the deal if she is to get it through the Commons.

But there remains deep division among May's own MPs - including within her cabinet - about possible compromises, such as the option of staying in a customs union.

Britain is due to leave the on March 29.

