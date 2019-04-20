EC to decide on repolling in some TN booths

-
The Election Commission will decide whether to hold a repoll in some polling booths following complaints from the DMK, said a senior official.
Speaking to reporters, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission will decide on repolling in 10 polling booths.
He said reports have been sought from District Electoral Officers and will be sent to the Election Commission headquarters.
