EC notice to Pragya over her remarks on Karkare

The (EC) on Saturday issued a notice to BJP nominee from parliamentary seat over her remarks on Hemant Karkare, who was killed in the 26/11 terror attack.

Noting that Thakur's remarks violate the Model Code of Conduct, District Election served the notice on her and (BJP) and gave them a day's time to file a reply.

The also warned of unilateral action in case of non-submission of the reply within the stipulated time.

Thakur had claimed that died during the attacks as she "cursed" him for torturing her. "I had told him you will be finished, and he was killed by terrorists in less than two months," she had said.

But on Friday she apologised for her remarks and took back her statement.

On the same day, took cognisance of Thakur's remarks.

--IANS

hindi-mag/prs

