Notice to Tripura Congress chief for hitting tribal youth

Police will soon serve a notice on the Pradesh for slapping a supporter of the ruling BJP's junior partner IPFT inside a police station, a said on Saturday.

"We would serve a notice within two days to Pradesh Pradyot Bikram Manikya under section 41 A of Cr Pc to appear before the investigating officer," police told IANS over phone from Khowai, 85 km north of Agartala.

He said: "Under the latest order of the Supreme Court, the police cannot arrest without completion of the investigation. We are looking into the matter as per law."

The said the police have lodged an FIR on Friday against for slapping Mintu Debbarma, 30, a supporter of IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) inside the station on Thursday.

was arrested by the police for alleged attack on Thursday on the convoy of leader's sister and party's candidate to the East Lok Sabha candidate

Polling in Tripura East tribal reserve constituency is rescheduled by the to be held on April 23.

Police also arrested three other tribal youths for their alleged involvement in the attack on Congress candidate's convoy in Khowai.

Talking to the media on Saturday, state Congress said that he was ready to go to jail. "If they (police) want to put me in jail, let them to do so. I shall not seek anticipatory bail from the court," he added.

--IANS

sc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)