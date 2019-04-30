JUST IN
Business Standard

EC to seek Home Ministry inputs on J&K assembly polls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission on Tuesday decided to seek further clarification from the Home Ministry on certain aspects of holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also decided to seek opinion of "an eminent legal expert" on the President's rule in the state, sources said.

The decisions came during a meeting of top Election Commission officials during which important matters related to ongoing Lok Sabha polls were also discussed.

"The issue of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir was discussed in the Election Commission meeting. It was decided to seek further clarification on certain aspects of the issue from Ministry of Home Affairs," an EC official said.

"It was also decided to seek the opinion of an eminent legal expert in the context of ongoing President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir," the official added.

Earlier, the Governor's administration in the state had on last Friday opposed the holding of state assembly elections before November this year. The state is currently under President's rule.

First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 22:42 IST

