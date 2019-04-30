Cyclone Fani: Odisha seeks helicopter, additional NDRF teams

The on Tuesday requested the Centre to provide two helicopters and additional (NDRF) teams for evacuation of affected people as cyclone Fani is likely to hit the coast of the state on May 3.

"We have requested the to position two helicopters for air-dropping relief material. Besides, we have asked for additional teams to carry out the rescue operation," said

Padhi said the impact of the cyclone will be maximum on Odisha.

(IMD) has predicted that the cyclone will first hit district after which it will move northwards towards Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj, he added.

Padhi said the evacuation process will begin from the morning of May 2. People from low-lying areas will be evacuated to nearby cyclone shelters, schools and other safe places.

As many as 879 cyclone shelters are ready. Besides, 20 Odisha Disaster (ODRAF) units and 335 fire services units are on stand-by.

A total of 28 teams, including extra 10 teams, are rushing from outside Odisha to assist during the cyclone. They will be in propositioning locations cross coastal districts, said an

In a letter to all district collectors, has asked the officers to urgently start preventive measures in their respective areas to minimise the damage.

He asked for shifting people from vulnerable areas to safe shelters on a priority. Livestock and domestic animals in vulnerable areas should also be evacuated to safer places.

The district authorities have also been directed to take special care to shift the old, physically challenged, women and children before Fani makes landfall.

said the speed of the cyclone at the time of landfall will be 175-185 km per hour.

He said cyclone will move along the coast of Odisha towards

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is expected to lash the south coastal districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, and on May 2.

IANS

cd/prs

